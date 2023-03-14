Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.33. 201,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

