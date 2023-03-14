Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FINS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $853,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

