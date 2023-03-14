Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Andrea Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANDR opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

