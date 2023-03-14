Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Andrea Electronics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ANDR opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Andrea Electronics
