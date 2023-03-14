Analyzing Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) and thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) and Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Bolloré’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $44.62 billion 0.10 $1.23 billion $1.90 3.78 Bolloré $23.39 billion 0.68 $7.17 billion N/A N/A

Bolloré has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bolloré 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Bolloré, as reported by MarketBeat.

thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 51.81%. Given thyssenkrupp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe thyssenkrupp is more favorable than Bolloré.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Bolloré’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 2.73% 7.84% 2.96% Bolloré N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolloré has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Bolloré on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Industrial Components segment produces slewing rings, antifriction bearings and seamless rolled rings for wind energy and various industrial applications. The Automotive Technology segment supplies chassis and powertrain components. The Steel Europe segment is involved in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Marine System segment deals with submarine and surface vessel construction and in maritime electronics and security technology. The Multi Tracks segment represents plant construction, powertrain and battery production lines, spring and stabilizer manufacturing, and the provision of technology for electrolysis plants. The company was founded on March 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics. The Oil Logistics refers to the distribution and warehousing of oil products in Europe. The Communications segment includes communications consulting and advertising agencies, media, digital content and telecoms. The Electricity Storage and Systems segment regroups activities related to the production and sale of electric batteries and their applications. The company was founded by François Le Marié and René Bolloré in 1822 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

