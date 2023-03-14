Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $37.19. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 1,121,440 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,480,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,480,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 17.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.