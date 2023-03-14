Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $37.19. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 1,121,440 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,480,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,480,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

