Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock worth $3,547,681 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 630,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 218,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 215,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

