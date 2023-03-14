Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261. 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 3.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 27.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 139,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $7,571,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 24.2% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $2,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Trading Up 2.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 235,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,173. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

