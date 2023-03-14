Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 184.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 54,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 30.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 24,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

