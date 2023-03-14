Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.19. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.