American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

