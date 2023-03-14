American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow Sells 14,024 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Software alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, H Allan Dow sold 4 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, H Allan Dow sold 557 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $7,742.30.

American Software Price Performance

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,603. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $432.72 million, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 418.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.