Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.