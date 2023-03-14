Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $116.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 21754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.42).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £176.19 million, a P/E ratio of -187.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.19.

About Amati AIM VCT

(Get Rating)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.