ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 4.5 %

ALXO stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $230.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.76. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

