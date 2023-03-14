Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAX opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 697,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,806,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,927,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

