Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $1,713,069 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

