Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Genius Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Genius Sports Stock Down 7.0 %

Genius Sports Company Profile

GENI stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $932.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.