Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $551,000 Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 659.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AZZ by 563.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AZZ by 34.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 80.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Trading Down 4.0 %

AZZ stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

