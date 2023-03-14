Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $500,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,635.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Buckle Stock Down 4.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of BKE opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

