Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 575 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,150 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

