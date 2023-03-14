Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 13,094 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Equity LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

