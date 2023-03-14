Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 11,653 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 184,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 34,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 120,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,162,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

