Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lucid Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LCID stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $28.14.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Group (LCID)
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.