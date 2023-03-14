Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

