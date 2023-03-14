Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $201.74 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

