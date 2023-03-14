Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 6,255 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,426 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after purchasing an additional 842,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 102,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

LAC opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

