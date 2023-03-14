Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 4,135 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TER opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.