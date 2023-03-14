Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 147,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 731,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after purchasing an additional 190,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.