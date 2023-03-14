Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $684.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 47.03%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.