Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $667,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

