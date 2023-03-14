Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $650,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

CCK stock opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

