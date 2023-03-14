Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $645,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $201.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

