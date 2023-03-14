Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance
OEC opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.