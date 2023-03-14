Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

