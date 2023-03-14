Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group Stock Performance
NYSE GEO opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $989.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
