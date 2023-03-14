Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $989.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

