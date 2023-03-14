Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 182,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NexGen Energy by 191.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

