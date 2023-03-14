Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys 3,751 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.5 %

ARE stock opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.58 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,879. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.