Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 704 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.