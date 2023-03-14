Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

