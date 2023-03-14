Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,842 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $5,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,523,000 after buying an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

PFS opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

