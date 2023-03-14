Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 4.54. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

