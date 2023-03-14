Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

ONB opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

