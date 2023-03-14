Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $674.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.78 and its 200 day moving average is $580.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

