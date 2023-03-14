Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,680 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 384,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 34.1% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

