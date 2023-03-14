Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.79.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

