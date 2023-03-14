Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $545,000 Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 19.7 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.