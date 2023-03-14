Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 18.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,940 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Livent by 62.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Livent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

