Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,933 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

