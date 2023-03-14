Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 467,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,258,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

