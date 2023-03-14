Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.