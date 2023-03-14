Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $184,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $242.63 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $297.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.52.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

